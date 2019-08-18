Aircastle Ltd (AYR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 16, 2019; Verra Mobility – Class A (VRRM) SI Increased By 62.87%

Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AYR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Aircastle Ltd’s current price of $20.88 translates into 1.44% yield. Aircastle Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 142,866 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM) had an increase of 62.87% in short interest. VRRM’s SI was 11.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 62.87% from 6.77 million shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 9 days are for Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s short sellers to cover VRRM’s short positions. The SI to Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A’s float is 11.98%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 503,815 shares traded. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 35.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 4.99M shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 13,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 115,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.44% or 343,014 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 223,030 shares. Renaissance Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Amg Funds Ltd Co holds 60,890 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,610 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.13% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Morgan Stanley reported 255,919 shares stake.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries.

Among 4 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.38’s average target is 10.57% above currents $13.91 stock price. Verra Mobility Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.