Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake Maintained by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc; First Interstate Bank Trimmed Its Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stake by $389,784

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 178,904 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,000 shares. 4.99M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 49,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.14% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Donald Smith & Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 227,655 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 34,475 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 268,397 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 409,100 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.