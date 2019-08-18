Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.00 Million; Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) Holding Held by Sphera Funds Management Ltd

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 146,296 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 10,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 306,595 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Unfortunately, Nvidia Stock Wonâ€™t Be Going Anywhere for Awhile – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mellanox (MLNX) Stock Could Be a Potential Winner – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 163,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 172,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,786 shares, and cut its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,034 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Barclays Plc stated it has 52,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 590,825 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 42,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 11,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 10,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.23% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 83,000 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Endurance Wealth owns 53,859 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,213 shares. The New York-based Glazer Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nomura Incorporated has 2,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts-based Longfellow Investment Limited Liability has invested 1.27% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 16,300 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 104,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 92,905 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 567,920 shares. Advsr Mgmt holds 343,014 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,518 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 77,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt stated it has 13,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Co reported 353,233 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp has 11,841 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 43,308 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com has 222,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 99,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 10,398 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Mondaq.com which released: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aircastle Is Perfect For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.