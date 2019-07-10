Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 201,073 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 85,876 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 64,622 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 141,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 65,600 shares. 353,233 were reported by Sei. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 318,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 612,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Moreover, Bain Credit Lp has 6.87% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 241,036 shares. 36 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 10,997 shares. James Invest holds 0.06% or 46,955 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.76M shares.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.55 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.38 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 362,019 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 192,071 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 1,475 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 314,131 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 5,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 70,589 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 410 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 11,660 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 877 shares. International Gp has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).