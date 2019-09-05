Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Rose While Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.00 Million; Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Stake Has Lifted by Whittier Trust Co

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 229,759 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 135,864 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 127,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 845,166 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 7,621 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 74,588 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 43,566 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.12% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.35% or 18,370 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 36,796 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 606,208 shares. Raymond James Na owns 2,131 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,427 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 18,334 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 95,090 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Health Care Sel (XLV) by 3,693 shares to 8,511 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 5,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,369 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.48 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Small Cap Stocks With Yields Up To 10% – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aircastle (AYR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil’s Best Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.