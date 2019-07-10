Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Declined While Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Bank Of The West Cut Position

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 6,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,127 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 19,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 201,073 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,481 shares to 93,609 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific soars as upgrades roll in – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 17,592 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 349,416 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts, New York-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 633,099 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 69,786 shares. L & S Advsr Inc reported 0.82% stake. Auxier Asset Management owns 10,759 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 2,750 shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 6,087 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,253 shares. S&Co Inc holds 1.26% or 67,502 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Telemus Cap Limited Com reported 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CenturyLink, Chimera, Comerica, Dish, Exxon, NetApp, Pulte, Petrobras, Teva, Yelp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Provides Update on Aircraft Repossession Efforts in Brazil – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Plc stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 24,437 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Diamond Hill invested in 0.27% or 2.44 million shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability holds 10,997 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 83,839 shares in its portfolio. Fmr holds 0% or 37 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,518 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us, New York-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 64,622 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,234 shares. Donald Smith has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Swiss Bancshares invested in 104,200 shares.