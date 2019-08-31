Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Awm Investment Company Stake In Liqtech International (LIQT) Was Lifted

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 166,353 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company's stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 104,777 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 100,000 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel holds 0.09% or 157,524 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 50,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 375,578 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 2.42 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24,389 shares in its portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 10,610 shares stake. 1492 Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 229,116 shares. Awm Invest has 2.25% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 914,092 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 308,073 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,460 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). First Tru Limited Partnership holds 312,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 692,198 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Frontier Investment Co holds 13,501 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Schroder Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Victory Cap Management holds 0% or 71,690 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.14% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 16,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,000 shares. 24,437 are held by Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company.

