Aircastle Limited (AYR)’s Financial Results Comparing With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle Limited 20 1.76 N/A 2.92 7.12 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 28 0.76 N/A 2.32 13.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. H&E Equipment Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aircastle Limited. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aircastle Limited is presently more affordable than H&E Equipment Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aircastle Limited and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Aircastle Limited’s volatility is 58.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aircastle Limited and H&E Equipment Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aircastle Limited has a -5.09% downside potential and an average price target of $19. On the other hand, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s potential upside is 15.11% and its average price target is $32. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Aircastle Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aircastle Limited and H&E Equipment Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 74.4%. 1.1% are Aircastle Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.7% of H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9%

For the past year Aircastle Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats Aircastle Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.