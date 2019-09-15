Aircastle Limited (AYR) Reaches $23.04 52-Week High; Tillys (TLYS) SI Decreased By 35.47%

The stock of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.73 target or 3.00% above today’s $23.04 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $23.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $51.81M more. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 242,906 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) had a decrease of 35.47% in short interest. TLYS’s SI was 749,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.47% from 1.16M shares previously. With 341,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s short sellers to cover TLYS’s short positions. The SI to Tillys Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 217,474 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Incorporated invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 201,517 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 567,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp holds 600 shares. Yorktown Management And Com Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 30,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 91,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 195,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 32,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 18,545 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Lc reported 20,448 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 80,672 shares.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.48M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $153,113 activity. $100,968 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares were bought by Henry Michael.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.85 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has 14,759 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 84,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.28M are held by Renaissance Technology Lc. Aqr Capital holds 803,999 shares. Sei Invs Communications has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 25,818 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 718 were reported by Qs Investors Lc. Hodges Mgmt owns 16,000 shares. Menta Capital Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 1492 Capital Limited Liability invested 0.41% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 58,770 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 347,894 shares or 0% of the stock.