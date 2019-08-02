AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) Sentiment Is 1.19

Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 16 sold and decreased their equity positions in Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_BOS’s profit would be $3.98 million giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, AirBoss of America Corp.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 11,618 shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $49.52 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It has a 686.6 P/E ratio. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

