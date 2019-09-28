Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Shareholder Red Mountain Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $29.04 Million; Federated Investors Has Trimmed La Z Boy (LZB) Holding by $523,770; Valuation Declined

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 218,717 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 17,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 34,213 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 51,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 256,292 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 40,129 shares to 55,695 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 192,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 111,296 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York invested in 0.3% or 107,700 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 11,639 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 9,500 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 103,002 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 125 shares. Pnc Services Gp holds 13,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 7,790 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Silvercrest Asset Management holds 0.71% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Company holds 743,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 43,685 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 26,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 87,396 shares. 1.35 million are held by Private Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Pier Capital Ltd has 1.35% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 357,926 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 98,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp invested in 5,482 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 511,961 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,911 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 17,709 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 15.07% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Nomura owns 16,725 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 22,158 shares.