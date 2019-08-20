Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Coca (KO) Valuation Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered by $455,860 Its Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 25,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 5.53M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 394,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 289,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 137,745 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg stated it has 73,980 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Paradigm Mgmt holds 59,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 12,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 630,024 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 2% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 868,587 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp reported 3.03M shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability owns 12,100 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sei Invs invested in 70,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.21M shares. Amer Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 37,229 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of stock.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 84,112 shares to 113,198 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 79,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,982 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.