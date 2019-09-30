Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Share Price Rose While Red Mountain Capital Partners Decreased by $29.04 Million Its Holding; American Money Management Has Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $580,671

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 267.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 14,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,461 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 5,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 6.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 132,160 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability Corp De has invested 0.05% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 20,439 shares. Aldebaran Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 61,821 shares. Next Financial Group Inc accumulated 500 shares. 17,709 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Loomis Sayles LP has 0.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.03% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fmr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 256 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 0.26% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bluestein R H & has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Street reported 1.22 million shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – International Business Times” on April 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Completes Omni Air Acquisition – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group to Acquire Omni Air International – Business Wire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 18.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. Berger Michael L bought $26,668 worth of stock or 1,200 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13.