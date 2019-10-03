Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Market Valuation Rose While Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Cut by $29.04 Million Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Held by Adirondack Trust Co

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 22,509 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $374.99. About 119,224 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 21,620 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 32,060 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,717 shares. Coldstream Capital holds 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 909 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 69,848 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 628 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 255,956 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 642 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 396 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 98,815 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc accumulated 0.74% or 3,422 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 57,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 98,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 1.22 million shares. Invesco holds 82,700 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Com accumulated 319,668 shares. Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 274,295 shares. Nuveen Asset stated it has 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 1,302 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 12,053 shares. American Intll Gp reported 37,184 shares stake. Prescott Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.47% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ipg Inv Lc, California-based fund reported 627,344 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc Ny accumulated 59,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Mgmt Limited reported 130,000 shares.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.