Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Enersys (ENS) Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 141,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 129,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 284,361 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 394,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 289,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.26 million shares traded or 301.85% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnerSys slips ~17% on Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Completes Acquisition of the Alpha Technologies Group of Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 108,641 shares to 6,325 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 14,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,325 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 58,576 shares to 297,254 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 58,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,461 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I.

