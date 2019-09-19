Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $588,432; Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted by $794,430 Its Position

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 24,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 347,293 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 322,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 123,596 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.89. About 224,515 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Checkout’s Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/Aaa Enh To Prosper Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS OFFER BRIEF RESPITE FOR U.S. TRADE PARTNERS IN THE AMERICAS, BUT BILATERAL NEGOTIATIONS REMAIN KEY; 02/04/2018 – Dir Moody-Dahlberg Sells 167 Of National Western Life Group Inc; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 FROM B3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER AN; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dr. Peng’s Ba2 Ratings And Changes Outlook To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Bidvest Bank’s Ba1 And Aa2.Za Ratings

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,714 shares to 34,486 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,615 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl holds 1.76M shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% or 20,001 shares in its portfolio. Cypress reported 5,029 shares stake. Artisan Prtn L P, Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,824 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fin invested in 133 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 69,618 shares. Covington Cap holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,235 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,142 are held by Park Natl Oh. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 43,895 shares stake. Btr Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 13,036 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2.80M shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.22 million shares. 583,620 were accumulated by Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 22,158 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 12,053 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Capital Mngmt Limited holds 3.08% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc Ny holds 59,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 2,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

