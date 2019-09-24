Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holder Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Holding

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 170,895 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 19,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 25,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 7.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. Shares for $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Shares for $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 500 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 171,355 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 87,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 0.3% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Citigroup has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). American Int Gp accumulated 37,184 shares or 0% of the stock. 146,531 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.11% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1.86 million shares. Nomura stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Northern Trust holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 754,972 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 34,093 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 81,355 shares.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

