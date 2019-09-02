Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holder Cortina Asset Management Boosted Stake by $2.42 Million as Share Price Rose; Brunswick (BC) Holding Maintained by Lsv Asset Management

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (BC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 879,140 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25M, up from 869,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 951,531 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 394,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 289,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 219,671 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 392,975 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership has invested 2.79% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 20,723 are held by Service Automobile Association. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd reported 1.95 million shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 21,822 shares. Tygh Cap Management Inc has invested 0.69% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 36,700 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 3.01 million shares. Mesirow Financial Invest Mngmt reported 130,810 shares. Aurora Counsel reported 39,197 shares stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Skylands Cap Limited Liability owns 33,150 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 161,300 shares to 9.77 million shares, valued at $202.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 616,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 33,698 shares to 76,375 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 98,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,956 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.52% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Art Advsr Ltd reported 10,532 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated has 2% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 868,587 shares. Forest Hill Limited Company stated it has 1.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 48,430 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 696,045 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Us Bancshares De accumulated 4,191 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.83M shares in its portfolio.