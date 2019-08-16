Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Stock Rose While Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.23 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lifted Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 54,359 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 226.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The hedge fund held 6,048 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 1,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $157.14. About 46,497 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 3.83 million shares. Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 73,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 2% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 630,024 are owned by Ipg Advsrs Lc. Stephens Ar holds 41,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership accumulated 711,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 1.29 million shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 8,775 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 206,309 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 89,388 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198. $26,668 worth of stock was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10.

