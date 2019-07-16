Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Share Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $41.86 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 168,131 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 557,358 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 127,114 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 36 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,454 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 271,720 shares. 2.28M were accumulated by Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Com. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Deprince Race Zollo Inc, Florida-based fund reported 47,217 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Axa invested in 0.02% or 192,078 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 10,007 shares. Moors Cabot has 21,754 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated L P, a Texas-based fund reported 174 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 45,272 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 75,568 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $32.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI) by 303,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.25M for 24.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.