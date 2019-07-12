Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 46,429 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 27.19M shares traded or 137.91% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.16 million for 24.64 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. also bought $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was bought by Coretz Robert K.. Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of stock. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by HETE JOSEPH C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Axiom Limited Liability Co De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 4,191 shares. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Castleark Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 289,198 shares. Northern Tru owns 753,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ipg Advsrs holds 630,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 889,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 85,880 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company accumulated 95,190 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 3.03M shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Ltd Company has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 118 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 9,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85 million shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $116.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.

