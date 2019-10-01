Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Market Value Rose While Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $2.35 Million; Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 22,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 62,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 39,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 6.20 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 97,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.41 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. It closed at $21.02 lastly. It is down 5.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. Berger Michael L had bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 87,396 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 98,544 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.12M shares. Private Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.89% or 1.35M shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Prudential Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Capital Prns Lc holds 15.07% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.90M shares. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,188 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 10,494 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,671 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.49 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 27,466 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 37,184 shares. Architects owns 209 shares.

