Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

We will be comparing the differences between Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.37 N/A 1.02 22.60 United Parcel Service Inc. 105 1.26 N/A 5.24 19.38

Demonstrates Air Transport Services Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Parcel Service Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Parcel Service Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Air Transport Services Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 38.5% 9.5% United Parcel Service Inc. 0.00% 153% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, United Parcel Service Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor United Parcel Service Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Air Transport Services Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 United Parcel Service Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 17.01% at a $28 consensus target price. On the other hand, United Parcel Service Inc.’s potential upside is 14.23% and its consensus target price is $120.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Air Transport Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than United Parcel Service Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Air Transport Services Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 70% respectively. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.14% -1.76% -5.98% 19.29% 5.18% 0.57% United Parcel Service Inc. -0.3% -10.65% -9.35% -7.28% -12.72% 4.11%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Parcel Service Inc.