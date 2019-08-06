Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Reaches $20.56 After 5.00% Down Move; Intellisync (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 541,658 shares traded or 80.22% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the YearThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.22 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $19.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATSG worth $61.00 million less.

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 9 cut down and sold positions in Intellisync Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intellisync Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $58.12 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

The stock increased 2.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 80,549 shares traded. Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) has declined 18.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor,; 15/05/2018 – Synacor Brings Zimbra X Email and Collaboration Platform to Blockchain; 31/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC – HAS EXTENDED ITS SEARCH AND ADVERTISING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOOGLE THROUGH MAY 31, 2020; 14/05/2018 – Synacor’s Zimbra Platform Shines in Radicati’s 2018 Report on Email Platforms; 12/04/2018 – Zimbra Community Charts Email and Collaboration Advancements That Drive Adoption; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC SAYS ON MAY 24, CO, GOOGLE LLC ENTERED INTO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed against Synacor, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SYNACOR – ON MARCH 27, CO, GOOGLE INC ENTERED EXTENSION AMENDMENT TO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 29; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (SYNC)

More notable recent Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Synacor’s (NASDAQ:SYNC) Share Price Down A Worrying 51%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Stock Moves Closer to Creating Some Value Finally – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tenable Expands Partner Ecosystem to Span the Cyber Exposure Lifecycle – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerald Health Therapeutics Outlines Production and Processing Advancements – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Capital Fund Sa has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 630,024 were reported by Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Huntington State Bank holds 516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management owns 389,579 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc invested in 964,514 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.15% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 30,203 shares. Ack Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 850,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 25,835 shares. 11,890 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 2,092 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has 5,782 shares. Aldebaran accumulated 51,650 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 11,500 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 190,978 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.