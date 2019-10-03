Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) EPS Estimated At $0.28; MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL (MCIC) Sellers Increased By 12.57% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report $0.28 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. ATSG’s profit would be $16.62M giving it 17.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 194,503 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MCIC) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. MCIC’s SI was 143,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 127,300 shares previously. With 153,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MCIC)’s short sellers to cover MCIC’s short positions. It closed at $0.0011 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Multicorp International, Inc. engages in the medical business in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.44 million. It offers its services and products in the tele-medicine and tele-health sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in music, television shows and movie production, and Broadway style plays, as well as operates WRSO 810 AM radio station.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 1,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.71M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,466 shares. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Com De holds 77,254 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 328,870 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 21,205 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 30 shares. Kennedy Mgmt owns 386,858 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ack Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5.13% or 850,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 27,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 8,646 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested 0.11% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 50.63 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

