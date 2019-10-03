Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Comparison side by side

Since Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) are part of the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 22 1.01 N/A 1.13 20.70 XPO Logistics Inc. 70 0.69 78.01M 2.76 24.48

Table 1 demonstrates Air Transport Services Group Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. XPO Logistics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than XPO Logistics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7% XPO Logistics Inc. 110,652,482.27% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XPO Logistics Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor XPO Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. XPO Logistics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Air Transport Services Group Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XPO Logistics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, XPO Logistics Inc.’s potential upside is 3.44% and its consensus target price is $71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Air Transport Services Group Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.07% of XPO Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% XPO Logistics Inc. 0.48% 18.2% 0.52% 8.8% -29.5% 18.3%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XPO Logistics Inc.

Summary

XPO Logistics Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Air Transport Services Group Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. Its Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to corporations and government agencies. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as high tech, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, agriculture, and food and beverage. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.