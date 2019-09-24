Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Comparison side by side

Both Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 22 1.05 N/A 1.13 20.70 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 95.2%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. has 2.19% stronger performance while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has -19.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.