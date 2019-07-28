Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION ORDINARY SHA (HDIUF) Shorts Down By 25.7%

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. ATSG’s profit would be $14.24M giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -35.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 177,928 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million

HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had a decrease of 25.7% in short interest. HDIUF’s SI was 13,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.7% from 17,900 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 27 days are for HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s short sellers to cover HDIUF’s short positions. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, MDF, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $217.40 million. The firm distributes sheet goods consisting primarily of hardwood plywood and other non-structural sheet goods, such as medium-density fiberboards, particleboards, and decorative surfaces; and specialty products, including moldings and millwork, high pressure laminates, countertops, doors, and components. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. It also sells reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminates, vinyl and foil overlays, HPL bonded panels, composite panels, and hardboards.

Another recent and important Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hardwoods Distribution – Branching Out – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by Susquehanna.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $826,809 activity. Johns Raymond E Jr had bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198 on Wednesday, March 20. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280 on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, March 18 HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2,500 shares. Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 516 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,880 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 322,775 shares stake. 51,666 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,092 shares. Venator Mngmt Ltd holds 130,000 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm reported 59,000 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Inc has invested 0.1% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). First Tru Lp reported 125,485 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 13,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 25,229 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 82,893 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3.34 million shares in its portfolio.

