Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stake Maintained by Private Capital Management Llc; Crow Point Partners Has Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 1.51 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2242.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 22,004 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG Completes Omni Air Acquisition – Business Wire” on November 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Secures Rights to Fleet of Boeing 767-300ER Aircraft – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businessinsider.com published: “FedEx leaving Amazon turns up the pressure for one-day delivery – Business Insider” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon One-Day Delivery Service to Boost E-commerce Momentum – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Pilots Are Not Happy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.52% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Pier Lc has 1.39% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 387,602 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 782,886 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corporation reported 964,514 shares. Waddell Reed Finance has 1.71M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has 425,671 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated owns 5,010 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Capital Ltd holds 2.00M shares or 10.93% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 3.03 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd has 95,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 105,479 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 6,645 shares to 67,867 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,695 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623. $21,690 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of stock.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.