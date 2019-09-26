Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $417,696; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $30.76 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 851,183 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77M, down from 868,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 207,473 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 67,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 475,220 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.79 million, up from 408,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $548.35. About 269,587 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,594 are owned by Red Mountain Cap Ltd Co. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 364,700 shares. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 57,200 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company has 84,704 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 146,531 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny has invested 0.13% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Prtn Ltd holds 15.07% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Private Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.35 million shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 274,295 shares. First Interstate Bancshares, a Montana-based fund reported 881 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 347,293 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon ‘Sneezes’ One-Day Delivery, And A Chill Envelops Retail, Logistics Landscape – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Greater Cincinnati firm expands Amazon partnership – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,650 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 69,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Johns Raymond E Jr bought 2,400 shares worth $49,776.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 31,000 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 893 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.63% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 3,004 shares stake. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,631 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1,635 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 53 shares. Berkshire Money Management holds 0.15% or 1,576 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 101,766 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 30 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,163 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 15,709 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 4,835 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.07% or 551,551 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.