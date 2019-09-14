Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Market Valuation Rose While Nomura Holdings Cut Position; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 77.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 57,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 73,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 648,144 shares traded or 113.74% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $325,235 activity. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. 2,500 shares valued at $50,100 were bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. On Monday, March 18 Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 25,000 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 97,335 shares to 111,074 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,300 were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 27,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 33,432 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Prescott Group stated it has 3.47% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ameriprise Financial reported 105,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 236,199 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Pnc Fin Services Grp holds 2,043 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 90,036 shares. 821,259 were reported by Rice Hall James And Lc. Aldebaran Fincl owns 61,821 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 105,072 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 44,877 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tdam Usa holds 0.06% or 138,139 shares in its portfolio. 2.20 million are owned by Principal Grp. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 876,548 shares. 149,248 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. First Mercantile Tru holds 52,292 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 162,955 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 205,516 shares. Calamos Advisors stated it has 123,383 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,000 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,520 shares.