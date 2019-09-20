Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Holder Private Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $31.12 Million; Tensile Capital Management Maintains Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 207,660 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2357.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 119,006 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Since March 27, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Berger Michael L. Johns Raymond E Jr had bought 2,400 shares worth $49,776.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.