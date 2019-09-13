Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 851,183 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77M, down from 868,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 142,673 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 245,118 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 6,400 shares to 534,112 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming: A Railroad Play That Is Not So Well-Known – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 1,834 shares. Df Dent & invested in 1.24% or 681,885 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company owns 19,235 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3,461 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 3,409 shares in its portfolio. 16,470 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 44,742 shares. Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Prudential reported 35,443 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). American Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fred Alger Incorporated owns 339 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Greater Cincinnati firm expands Amazon partnership – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG Subsidiary LGSTX Services Acquires TriFactor Distribution Solutions – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services (ATSG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. $21,690 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. The insider Berger Michael L bought $26,668. Another trade for 2,400 shares valued at $49,776 was made by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8. 25,000 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K..

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,650 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 56,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).