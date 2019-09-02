Air Trans Svcs Group Com (ATSG) Share Value Rose While Ipg Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $345.74 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Symantec (SYMC) Upped by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com (ATSG) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 630,024 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52B, down from 645,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 219,671 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 98,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 5.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.52 million, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management accumulated 44,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 700,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 222,296 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 27,947 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc reported 0.05% stake. 23,367 were accumulated by Ifrah Financial Serv. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has 45,642 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.42% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cap World holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 37.19 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,361 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 12,709 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 412 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 56 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 75 shares to 8,665 shares, valued at $877.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Petroleum Corp by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 25,229 shares. Scopus Asset LP holds 0.03% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 511,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 964 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Hsbc Public Llc invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 284,870 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Aldebaran Incorporated holds 51,650 shares. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 26,157 are owned by Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Llc. Carroll Associates Inc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. The insider Berger Michael L bought $84,623. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Coretz Robert K..