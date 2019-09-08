Air T Inc. (AIRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) compete against each other in the Air Delivery & Freight Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. 19 0.21 N/A 0.43 41.05 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Air T Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Air T Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.2% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2%

Volatility & Risk

Air T Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Air T Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Air T Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air T Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 0.1%. Air T Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.12% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98%

For the past year Air T Inc. has 7.57% stronger performance while Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Air T Inc. beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.