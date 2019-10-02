Air T Inc. (AIRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) compete with each other in the Air Delivery & Freight Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. 17 0.00 1.21M 0.43 41.05 Radiant Logistics Inc. 5 0.47 44.12M 0.27 20.64

Table 1 highlights Air T Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Radiant Logistics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Air T Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Air T Inc. is presently more expensive than Radiant Logistics Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Air T Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 7,328,891.58% 5.2% 1.2% Radiant Logistics Inc. 885,481,475.53% 10.7% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Air T Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Radiant Logistics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Air T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air T Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 51.3%. About 2.6% of Air T Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18%

For the past year Air T Inc. has weaker performance than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.