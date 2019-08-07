Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Forms $18.22 Double Bottom; Symmetry Peak Management Decreased Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.58M value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc (Put) now has $125.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE

Air T, Inc. (AIRT) formed double bottom with $17.13 target or 6.00% below today’s $18.22 share price. Air T, Inc. (AIRT) has $55.31M valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 814 shares traded. Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) has declined 20.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRT News: 30/05/2018 – Diversified Holding Company Air T, Inc. Brings Legal Affairs In-house by Naming Mark Jundt as General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Former CFO Candice Otey Will Continue to Serve as Chief Acctg Officer of Air T and Air Cargo Unit; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRT); 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, WILL AGREE TO SUPPORT SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO ANNUAL MEETINGS; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Names Brett Reynolds Sr VP, Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – NEW LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY CAS IN AN AMOUNT UP TO $20 MLN WITH MATURITY DATE OF MAY 5, 2019; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS THE REMOVAL OF MSSRS. ZABALLOS AND ZENZ FROM THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Diversified Holding Company Air T, Inc. Names Brett Reynolds as SVP and CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap LP has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiduciary Tru Company holds 0.03% or 6,981 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 483,115 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Com holds 1.06% or 627,482 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 69,356 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Granite Inv Partners Lc accumulated 1.03% or 115,016 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0% or 1,313 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 1,230 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 6,704 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Valinor Management LP invested 3.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bank Of Mellon holds 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8.20 million shares. 89,023 were reported by Maryland Cap Management.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 396.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62M. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Shake Shack Inc (Call) stake by 27,000 shares to 52,000 valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Huya Inc (Call) stake by 115,300 shares and now owns 185,000 shares. Okta Inc (Put) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 27.88% above currents $142.8 stock price. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,166 activity. CABILLOT RAYMOND E bought $32,128 worth of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Swenson Nicholas John bought $3,055.