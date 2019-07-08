Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Forms $17.99 Double Bottom; Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) stake by 36.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 332,158 shares as Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)’s stock rose 24.88%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 1.25M shares with $21.94M value, up from 916,624 last quarter. Fate Therapeutics Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 155,718 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10

Air T, Inc. (AIRT) formed double bottom with $16.55 target or 8.00% below today’s $17.99 share price. Air T, Inc. (AIRT) has $54.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 65 shares traded. Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) has risen 1.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRT News: 09/05/2018 – AIR T INC – CANDICE OTEY TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CAO OF CO; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, WILL AGREE TO SUPPORT SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO ANNUAL MEETINGS; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Former CFO Candice Otey Will Continue to Serve as Chief Acctg Officer of Air T and Air Cargo Unit; 09/05/2018 – AIR T INC – REYNOLDS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS SVP AND CFO OF COGENTIX MEDICAL; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Names Brett Reynolds Sr VP, Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS TO ACCEPT ONE BOARD NOMINATION FROM AIR T INC; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – NEW LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY CAS IN AN AMOUNT UP TO $20 MLN WITH MATURITY DATE OF MAY 5, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Diversified Holding Company Air T, Inc. Brings Legal Affairs In-house by Naming Mark Jundt as General Counsel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.70, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Air T, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 377,959 shares or 0.35% less from 379,290 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% or 8,269 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) for 52,140 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 38 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested in 9,500 shares. Blackrock holds 9,692 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 575 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 2,500 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 0% invested in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) for 145,841 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 63,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 15,304 shares. Vanguard Gp has 33,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200 are held by James Inv.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $67,128 activity. 153 shares valued at $4,436 were bought by Swenson Nicholas John on Tuesday, February 5. CABILLOT RAYMOND E also bought $32,128 worth of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider KOHLER GARY S bought $587.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. Nashat Amir also sold $964,768 worth of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on Monday, January 28. $400,000 worth of stock was sold by TAHL CINDY on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Limited Liability Corp reported 0.35% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 94,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 140,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,770 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Communication has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 106,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 12,602 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 21,104 were accumulated by Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv. Redmile Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 5.36% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 10.36M shares. First Mercantile Communications has 0.06% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 893,425 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 40,209 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System owns 54,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 37,632 shares.