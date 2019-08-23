Air T Inc. (AIRT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Air T Inc. has 18.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.6% of Air T Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Air T Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air T Inc.
|0.00%
|5.20%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|3.13%
|31.27%
|8.05%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Air T Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air T Inc.
|N/A
|19
|41.05
|Industry Average
|424.28M
|13.56B
|33.31
Air T Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Air T Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Air T Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air T Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.17
|4.00
|2.54
The rivals have a potential upside of 75.20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air T Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Air T Inc.
|1.84%
|0.46%
|-8.52%
|-0.92%
|-20.38%
|7.57%
|Industry Average
|3.24%
|8.20%
|4.45%
|10.47%
|8.91%
|16.06%
For the past year Air T Inc. has weaker performance than Air T Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
Air T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.
Volatility and Risk
Air T Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Air T Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Air T Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
