Air T Inc. (AIRT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air T Inc. has 18.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.6% of Air T Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Air T Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.20% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Air T Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. N/A 19 41.05 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Air T Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Air T Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Air T Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.00 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 75.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air T Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Air T Inc. has weaker performance than Air T Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Air T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Air T Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Air T Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Air T Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.