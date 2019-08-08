Air T Inc. (AIRT) and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Contrasting side by side

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) are two firms in the Air Delivery & Freight Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. 19 0.22 N/A 0.43 41.05 Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 75 1.50 N/A 3.62 21.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Air T Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Air T Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Air T Inc. and Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.2% Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 0.00% 31.3% 18.5%

Risk and Volatility

Air T Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. In other hand, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Air T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Air T Inc. and Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has an average price target of $69.83, with potential downside of -3.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Air T Inc. and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 97.6% respectively. 2.6% are Air T Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Expeditors International of Washington Inc. -0.25% 0.47% -1% 9.98% 2.2% 12.13%

For the past year Air T Inc. was less bullish than Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Air T Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company has operations in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.