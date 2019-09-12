Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose While Green Valley Investors Has Raised by $15.90 Million Its Holding; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cott Que (COT) Holding by $336,466 as Stock Price Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $220.78. About 502,059 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 25,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 195,962 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 170,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 445,686 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 2.18M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.02% or 350,600 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16,832 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Us Bank & Trust De reported 5,423 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Teton Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares. Symons Mngmt reported 29,198 shares. 6.36 million were reported by Lord Abbett Ltd. Palisade Management Limited Nj holds 0.5% or 1.21 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 743 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 2.79% or 503,713 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 1,800 shares stake. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested 0.47% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Capital Ltd owns 1.70M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,746 shares to 19,759 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,691 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Company owns 66,033 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Co has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Missouri-based Ent Financial Serv Corp has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jefferies Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 40,170 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Voya Investment Mgmt owns 721,314 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 238 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Coho Ltd has 3,341 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 235 shares. Cambridge Company invested in 5,905 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc reported 1.84M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 138,824 shares. Fil invested in 0.02% or 52,984 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,415 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.