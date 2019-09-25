Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose While Green Valley Investors Has Increased Its Stake; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Raised Its Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 350,052 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $219.82. About 256,397 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gp invested in 0.03% or 286,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,315 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,505 shares. Amer Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.13 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 209 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com has 25,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel reported 47,208 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.25 million shares. Petrus Lta accumulated 26,466 shares. Menta Lc reported 185,450 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 43,173 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 110,348 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “You Should Avoid SunCoke – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 22,592 shares to 135,859 shares, valued at $35.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 100,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,565 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1.03M shares. 34,170 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Confluence Investment Limited Liability Company holds 117,249 shares. Covington Invest invested 1.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Aurora Counsel holds 0.86% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 7,925 shares. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Somerset Tru has 10,892 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd reported 900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management has 2,180 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 8,625 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kbc Nv owns 119,959 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).