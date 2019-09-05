Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position Has Lifted by Green Valley Investors Llc; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $224.48. About 814,592 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 205,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 332,655 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 538,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 818,153 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 59,088 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $127.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Health Trends Corp (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 54,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Huntington State Bank accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 5.42 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 3,260 shares stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 27,052 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 42,998 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) or 59,008 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,200 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 198,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 6,456 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,125 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 3,312 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Limited accumulated 2,319 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Benin Management Corp holds 2,605 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Intact Invest Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Moreover, Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 83,274 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 473,659 shares stake. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 35,892 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Pggm Investments has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Conning owns 248,780 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 995,960 shares or 0.13% of the stock.