Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Rose While Arrow Financial Has Upped by $519,520 Its Holding; Spinnaker Trust Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $228.53. About 408,242 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.99. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,100 are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 104 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,000 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 25,000 shares. Citigroup invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Seatown Hldg Pte invested in 111,000 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T has 26,257 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Co holds 0.13% or 275,381 shares. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 1,924 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 2,366 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,140 shares to 6,842 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,355 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares to 4,976 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

