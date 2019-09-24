Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Holding; Phocas Financial Cut Position in First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) as Stock Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 34,170 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 54,571 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 23,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 218,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 241,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 6,937 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.81% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cap Ltd Ca invested in 0.53% or 9,860 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prio Wealth LP reported 0.18% stake. Md Sass Investors Services Inc owns 41,359 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 102,666 were reported by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Css Il reported 800 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc holds 1,332 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American Registered Inv Advisor holds 2,112 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,084 shares. Essex Finance Svcs Inc has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,981 shares to 19,205 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,426 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Cl A (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied DGRO Analyst Target Price: $40 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Acquisitions to Expand Presence in Idaho – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank Of America, Sarepta, Wendy’s And More – Benzinga” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) by 17,770 shares to 292,260 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity.