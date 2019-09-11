Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Stake by $32.20 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Position by $585,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 479,984 shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 169,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 205,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.22 million, down from 374,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.78. About 2.28 million shares traded or 127.16% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $533.27M for 23.34 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 11,814 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 2,402 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,533 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 2,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westport Asset invested in 1,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 3,913 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 15,825 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Maverick accumulated 19,010 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 75,880 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 92,631 shares to 145,680 shares, valued at $66.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 247,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.2% or 385,243 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited invested in 5,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 31,407 shares. 260 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Advsr Asset Management Inc owns 2,343 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 16,723 shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Lc has invested 5.64% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Asset Management One reported 118,678 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated has 59,094 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 907,933 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Raymond James Associates holds 9,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).