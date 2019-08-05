Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Valuation Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Cut by $346,940 Its Stake; Orbimed Advisors Has Lowered Recro Pharma (REPH) Position by $319,290 as Share Price Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 43,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 107,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 151,577 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 162,654 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, down from 164,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Gained 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recro Pharma (REPH) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): Here are Midwood Capital Managementâ€™s Thoughts On The Pharmaceutical Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

