Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding Upped by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc; Mengis Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 202.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 42,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 63,328 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.13. About 906,799 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,156 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.