Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Boosted Its Holding by $15.90 Million; Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Holder Fundsmith Llp Has Trimmed Position

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 176,682 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, down from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 276,471 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 745,003 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 28,547 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc stated it has 78,564 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.23% or 2,325 shares. Stonebridge Limited Company has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Old Dominion Capital Management holds 2,161 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 1,737 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 29,000 shares. 49,956 were reported by Lpl Fincl Llc. Northstar Gp Inc holds 1,866 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 47,268 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 716,707 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Bb&T invested in 0.02% or 9,489 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.17% or 215,884 shares.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92B and $19.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,766 shares to 12.17M shares, valued at $1.63B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 800,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Management holds 0.1% or 1,989 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 154,351 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 159,038 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 6,375 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 477 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 0.53% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 31,450 shares. Korea holds 179,200 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Covington Investment Advisors holds 14,867 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 6,725 are held by Cordasco Fincl Network. Moreover, Old National State Bank In has 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management stated it has 10,170 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 157 shares. 7,489 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 453,101 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 396,228 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $63.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 97,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,306 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

