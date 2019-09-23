Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Market Value Rose While Park National Has Decreased Its Stake; Klingenstein Fields & Co Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Raised by $803,208 as Stock Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 16,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 365,854 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26 million, up from 349,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 2.49M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Require 90% of CBS Directors to Approve Certain Actions; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes lnterviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ENTERTAINMENT REV. $2.72B, EST. $2.55B (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS; 23/05/2018 – The battle for CBS is old-time entertainment

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 7,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 80,724 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27M, down from 87,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.27. About 269,695 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS Corporation Chief Creative Officer David Nevins To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,256 shares to 246,865 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,871 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 255,225 shares. International Ca has invested 0.1% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Conning invested in 6,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merian (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 867,961 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 675,682 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Shufro Rose Ltd holds 8,994 shares. 13,318 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Mcrae Mgmt owns 141,057 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 186 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited owns 7,020 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 81,102 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 64,070 shares to 263,452 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 25,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.16 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.